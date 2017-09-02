Newspaper: Russia to sell Iskander to Azerbaijan?

YEREVAN. – Of course we cannot completely rule out that Russia may sell the Iskander [missile system] to Azerbaijan, for example, because at the end of the day, this is a matter to be decided by Russia.
Karen Vrtanesyan, coordinator RAZM.info military specialized website, told the aforesaid to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper of Armenia. He noted this reflecting on the statement by Dmitry Shugaev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia, according to which several countries have placed orders to Russia for the acquisition of this missile system.
The newspaper noted that the Azerbaijani media had commented that Shugaev’s statement meant that Russia could supply the Iskander to Azerbaijan, as well.
Haykakan Zhamanak added that aside from the manufacturing country, solely Armenia has this Russian-made missile system.
“That specific topic that appeared in Haqqin.az [news agency Azerbaijan] actually shows that the website is engaged in trolling; they have no serious basis to conclude that they [Russia] are going to sell Iskander to Azerbaijan,” Vrtanesyan said. “In essence, that is a propaganda trick directed at the Armenian addressees themselves, so that yet again some dissatisfaction will be sown among the Armenian addressees in Russian-Armenian relations.”