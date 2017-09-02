Poland wants to build fence along Ukraine, Belarus borders

The Minister of Agriculture of Poland, Krzysztof Jurgiel, said they plan to build a fence along their borders with Belarus and Ukraine to prevent the migration of wild boars, reported Polish Radio.
In his words, the construction of this fence will cost around €30 million and it will be 729 kilometers.
Experts have stated that African plague has spread among pigs in Poland, since wild boars infected with this disease had entered the country from Belarus.
As per the minister, even though the number of new centers for such diseases should considerably reduce in fall, Poland needs this fence.