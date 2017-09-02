Secret of Armenian identity preservation discussed at Library of Congress of US

Renowned American Armenian novelist Chris Bohjalian notes that his Armenian identity was always with him, reported the Voice of America Armenian service.
Bohjalian spoke about his Armenian identity within the framework of the lectures at the Library of Congress of the US, in capital city Washington D.C.
In his address, the famous writer recalled that even though Armenian Genocide used to be at the focus of American society, a century later, the majority of this society was not sufficiently informed of this tragedy.
For that reason, Bohjalian had decided to write his book entitled The Sandcastle Girls, which was devoted to Armenian Genocide and primarily intended for foreign readers.
The book has been translated and published in dozens of languages.
As per Chris Bohjalian, The Sandcastle Girls once again confirms the promise by the long-standing Armenian people who have survived genocide: “We have been, we are, and will be.