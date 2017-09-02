News
Saturday
September 02
News
No bomb found yet in Armenia parliament building
12:13, 02.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – No bomb is yet detected inside the building of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Davit Karapetyan, on Saturday told the aforementioned to reporters.

“The inspection work is still in progress,” he added.

A bomb squad from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and Police cynologists are still checking the parliament building room to room, and with detection dogs.

As reported earlier, the MES received a call, on Saturday at 6:56am. It was informed that there was a bomb inside the National Assembly building. A firefighting team and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene. Commander of the engineering detachment of the MES Rescue Service also went to the scene.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
