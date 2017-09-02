News
OSCE ambassador exposes Azerbaijan MOD lie
13:16, 02.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office, has exposed the lie of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan.

Speaking to Tert.am news agency of Armenia, Kasprzyk commented on the Armenian authorities’ statements about the ceasefire violation during Thursday’s monitoring by the OSCE mission, and confirmed that the mission members, who had arrived in Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had heard shots prior to starting their monitoring. 

According to the procedure, they had asked for security guarantees from the two sides. Although the latter had given these guarantees, three shots were heard also after starting the monitoring.

In Kasprzyk’s words, however, it is impossible to say which side breached the truce without conducting a respective investigation. In this connection, the OSCE diplomat recalled that the monitoring mission has no mandate to carry out such investigation.

He said the violation of the ceasefire and security guarantees causes concern, and added that the Austrian chairmanship of the OSCE has been informed of this incident.

This announcement by Andrzej Kasprzyk dismisses the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claims that no incident was recorded at the time of the OSCE monitoring.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
