Armenia, Karabakh Presidents attend Artsakh proclamation 26th anniversary events (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Saturday participated in the festive events devoted to the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the NKR.

The heads of the two Armenian states visited the Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Memorial, where they laid wreaths and flowers to the tombs of freedom fighters that fell for the independence and freedom of Artsakh, and to the memorial of the first speaker of the NKR National Assembly (NA), Artur Mkrtchyan, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

NKR second President Arkadi Ghukasyan, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan—Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, NKR NA President Ashot Ghulyan, Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, senior officials from Artsakh and Armenia, Diaspora Armenians, and foreign guests also took part in these events.