Young woman taken hostage in Yerevan billiard bar in satisfactory condition

YEREVAN. – The young woman, who was recently taken hostage by a man at a billiard bar in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, is in satisfactory health condition.

Mikayel Manukyan, Director of “Erebouni” Medical Center where this young woman is being treated, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, he informed that this young woman already has been transferred from the intensive care unit to a ward, she is receiving the necessary medical assistance, and she will be discharged from the hospital in several days.

Aside from scratches and bruises, however, her wrist was broken.

As reported earlier, Gor Hakobyan, 31, who had taken this young woman hostage at the said billiard bar, was neutralized with a sniper shot. He was taken to hospital already dead.