FM Mirzoyan: Karabakh independence recognition process cannot be divided into phases
14:13, 02.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT – The process of recognition of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) independence cannot be divided into phases.

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Karen Mirzoyan, told the above-said to ARTSAKHpress news agency.

“For each and every Armenian, Artsakh’s independence is a message which pushes us to look toward the future and the things we have to implement, so that we achieve the implementation of our national aspirations,” Mirzoyan said. “I believe the process of recognition of Artsakh’s independence cannot be divided into phases. It is a process that we will continue for long years, and we are carrying out an active work in this direction.

“Artsakh’s recognition is carried out with the united efforts by not solely the people of Artsakh, but all Armenians.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
