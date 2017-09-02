News
Saturday
September 02
Newsfeed
News
Armenia, Karabakh Presidents take part in Stepanakert march (PHOTOS)
14:59, 02.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, and President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Saturday took part in a celebratory march in Stepanakert.

In the NKR capital city, Sargsyan is participating in the festivities devoted to the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the NKR, press office of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the morning, Sargsyan—together with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Armenians of Artsakh, an official delegation from Armenia, and guests who have come from abroad to attend these festivities—marched from Renaissance Square to Stepanakert Memorial.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
Հայերեն
Photos
