Armenia MP hopes Azerbaijan will be consistent in ensuring their delegation’s physical safety

YEREVAN. – I hope the Azerbaijani side will be consistent in ensuring the attendance and physical safety of the Armenian side at the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Baku.
Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Saturday.
To note, this meeting will take place on September 22, in the Azerbaijani capital city.
In Ashotyan’s words, the delegation of the new Armenian parliament attaches great importance to being represented in international organizations.
“We have no hang-ups,” he stressed. “If they decided to hold the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly [meeting] in Baku, we wish and can go to Baku to attend it.”
In his words, safety guarantees have been given to the Armenian side, and this serves as a basis for working.