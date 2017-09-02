News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 02
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Show news feed
Canada MP: Rights of Armenian people should be protected
16:54, 02.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – During our visit, we realized that the Armenian people have one homeland, which is divided into two geographical areas. The rights of the Armenian people should be protected, and we urge the international community to recognize this fact.

Canadian MP Rachael Harder said the aforementioned at a press conference Saturday in Stepanakert, the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), reported ARTSAKHpress news agency.

“We are here for two main reasons,” she stated. “To meet with Artsakh and Armenian officials, military personnel and the families of the war veterans. And the second reason is to see the real picture of the war, to understand and to hear the opinions of the local people who passed through all these and now only want peace.”

Canadian deputy Tony Clement, for his part, said  in Artsakh he had met with parents who lost relatives during two conflicts.

“As to the reactions in Azerbaijan concerning our visit, they threaten us,” he added. “I am here to find out the truth within the frameworks of the humanitarian mission.

“If Azerbaijan is hostile towards me, I can imagine how they treat their neighbors. In this regard, I do not condemn the Azerbaijani people, but only wish peace, and this is the attitude we have towards the Azerbaijani government and people.”

As reported earlier, the One Free World International (OFWI)  human rights organization has concluded a four-day fact-finding mission—which Canadian MPs Rachael Harder and Tony Clement have joined—to Armenia and Artsakh to investigate reports of war crimes committed by Azerbaijani forces during the April 2016 war between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The OFWI will present its respective report in Canada, the US Congress, and the European Parliament.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Majed el-Shafie: Canada should review sale of arms, military equipment to Azerbaijan
The One Free World International human rights organization has concluded a four-day fact-finding mission to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh…
 FM Mirzoyan: Karabakh independence recognition process cannot be divided into phases
It is a process that we will continue for long years, and we are carrying out an active work in this direction…
 OSCE ambassador exposes Azerbaijan MOD lie
Kasprzyk confirmed the Armenian authorities’ statements about ceasefire violation during Thursday’s monitoring by the OSCE mission…
 Lavrov: If Western countries respected OSCE declarations, Karabakh conflict would have been settled long ago
“Unfortunately, the declarations remained on paper in the form of political promises...
 Russia MFA: Our position on issue of Karabakh's return to negotiation table is known
There is still no information on meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan…
 Armenian FM and lawmakers discuss Karabakh
They exchanged views on the main directions and priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news