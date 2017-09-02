Canada MP: Rights of Armenian people should be protected

STEPANAKERT. – During our visit, we realized that the Armenian people have one homeland, which is divided into two geographical areas. The rights of the Armenian people should be protected, and we urge the international community to recognize this fact.

Canadian MP Rachael Harder said the aforementioned at a press conference Saturday in Stepanakert, the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), reported ARTSAKHpress news agency.

“We are here for two main reasons,” she stated. “To meet with Artsakh and Armenian officials, military personnel and the families of the war veterans. And the second reason is to see the real picture of the war, to understand and to hear the opinions of the local people who passed through all these and now only want peace.”

Canadian deputy Tony Clement, for his part, said in Artsakh he had met with parents who lost relatives during two conflicts.

“As to the reactions in Azerbaijan concerning our visit, they threaten us,” he added. “I am here to find out the truth within the frameworks of the humanitarian mission.

“If Azerbaijan is hostile towards me, I can imagine how they treat their neighbors. In this regard, I do not condemn the Azerbaijani people, but only wish peace, and this is the attitude we have towards the Azerbaijani government and people.”

As reported earlier, the One Free World International (OFWI) human rights organization has concluded a four-day fact-finding mission—which Canadian MPs Rachael Harder and Tony Clement have joined—to Armenia and Artsakh to investigate reports of war crimes committed by Azerbaijani forces during the April 2016 war between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The OFWI will present its respective report in Canada, the US Congress, and the European Parliament.