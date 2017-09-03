Turkey nationals crossed Armenia border hoping to get political asylum

YEREVAN. – Turkish national accused of illegal crossing of the Armenian-Turkish border was oppressed in Turkey, Armenian lawyer Ararat Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“OzgunlDuman said he crossed the border into Armenia hoping to get a political asylum as he was oppressed in Turkey,” the lawyer said.

According to the indictment, on May 23, Ozgyul Duman swam across the Aras River from Turkey. Overcoming the frontier engineering structures, he crawled under the barbed wire and illegally crossed the state border with Armenia any documents and proper permission. Abdulbari Kanat, who was also arrested, helped Duman to cross the border demanding $10,000 for his service.