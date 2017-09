YEREVAN. – No bomb has been found inside the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a call, on Saturday at 6:56am. It was informed that there was a bomb inside the NA building. A firefighting team and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene. Commander of the engineering detachment of the MES Rescue Service also went to the scene.

But no bomb was found during the search.

The search has ended.