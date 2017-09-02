News
Berlin rejects Ankara's demand to freeze Gulen assets
18:30, 02.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Germany has rejected a formal request from Turkey to freeze assets of members of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating last year’s failed coup, Reuters reported quoting Germany’s Spiegel magazine.

Without naming its sources, the magazine said the Turkish government had asked the Foreign Ministry in Berlin at the end of April to freeze the assets of the Gulen organisation and its members in Germany. It attached a list with 80 names, it said.

The German government officially rejected the request at the end of June, telling Ankara there were no legal grounds for Germany’s financial watchdog BaFin to crack down on the Gulen movement and its supporters, the report said.

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin declined to comment.

 

Gulen: US will not extradite me to Turkey
Gulen said that the US authorities would comply with the relevant legal procedure...
 Turkey arrests over 50 thousand people in post-coup crackdown
Overall, 43,404 people have been released...
 53 former employees of Istanbul stock exchange detained in Turkey
Prosecutors ordered the detention of 102 people as part of the stock exchange-related investigation...
Germany begins granting refugee status to Turkish military officers
German Interior Ministry confirmed the information on receiving 262 requests...
Stoltenberg: Turkey has right to prosecute coup attempt suspects
Ankara has to show full respect for the rule of law....
Greek court rejects request for three Turkish soldiers' extradition
The second request for extradition was sent by the Turkish authorities on January 30, 2017...
