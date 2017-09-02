Beijing advises Tokyo not to impose unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang

Beijing has advised Tokyo not to impose unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang after North Korea launched a test missile that flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean, Reuters reported quoting China’s foreign ministry.
During the conversation with his Japanese colleague, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged not to consider introduction of unilateral sanctions as a response.
According to him, unilateral sanctions are not in line with the spirit of the (U.N.) Security Council resolutions, and there is no basis in international law for them, (therefore) Japan should not make a misjudgment.
Wang also said China hoped that Japan would work to improve bilateral relations by restoring mutual trust and rebuilding friendship instead of thinking about futile matters.