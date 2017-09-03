News
North Korea earthquake may be caused by nuclear tests
11:15, 03.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics


A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered in North Korea. The seismologists believe it could be an “artificial quake” caused by the sixth nuclear bomb test.

The reports about tremors came several hours after Pyongyang announced creation of a hydrogen bomb.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the tremors could have been caused by nuclear tests. The national security council of the country sent at least three intelligence planes to inspect the situation.

In Seoul, they also decided to convene the national security council. The troops of South Korea are on high alert.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
