Trump: North Korea actions hostile and dangerous to US

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017
“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” he said after the nuclear test announced on Sunday. “South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!”
Earlier on Sunday North Korea claimed to have conducted a successful test of a hydrogen bomb for long-range missile, the country’s sixth test of nuclear weapons.