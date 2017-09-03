News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 03
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Show news feed
Trump: North Korea actions hostile and dangerous to US
16:24, 03.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea's words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted.

“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” he said after the nuclear test announced on Sunday. “South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!”

Earlier on Sunday North Korea claimed to have conducted a successful test of a hydrogen bomb for long-range missile, the country’s sixth test of nuclear weapons.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news