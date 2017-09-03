News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 04
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Show news feed
Armenian cultural center in Burbank serves as fire evacuation center
23:25, 03.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Armenian Cultural Foundation of Burbank, the ANCA chapter there and the Burbank Youth Center have opened the doors to serve as an evacuation center for surrounding residents forced to evacuate because of the La Tuna Fire, Asbarez reported.

The aforementioned organizations are working closely with Burbank Police, the Burbank Fire Department and the city council and are coordinating all activities with the relevant authorities.

“The Burbank ACF along with Burbank ANC and the Burbank Youth Center salute the brave men and women of our first responders, and stand in solidarity with the residents of our city confronting the emergency situation due to the fires along the La Tuna Canyon Road,” said the leadership of the said organizations in an urgent press release issued at midnight on Saturday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news