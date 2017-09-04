News
Custody of coordinator for EU delegation to Armenia grant programs is extended
09:32, 04.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The detention period of Marine Papyan, who is accused of stealing a huge amount of money from the grants allocated by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, has been extended for two months.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforesaid from Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

But Papyan, who is coordinator for the grant programs of this delegation, does not accept the charges against her.   

The Investigative Committee had informed that Marine Papyan was detained on April 26, on suspicion of stealing money from the funds allocated by EU delegation to Armenia, and with prior arrangement with several people. Later, respective charges were brought against her.

There are 14 defendants in this criminal case, and search has been declared for two of these persons.

The investigation into this case is still in progress.

