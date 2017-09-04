State of emergency declared in LA County due to forest fire

Governor Edmund “Jerry” Brown of the US state of California on Sunday issued a proclamation of state of emergency for Los Angeles County due to the effects of the La Tuna Fire, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Reuters news agency had informed that total area of this forest fire has reached 3,500 hectares.

Authorities have evacuated the residents of 700 houses.

In his proclamation, Brown noted the fire “has forced the closure of major highways and local roads,” and the “extreme weather conditions and high temperatures have further increased the risk of fires.”

Over one thousand firefighters are working towards putting out this fire.