Russia diplomatic missions in US to maintain intensity of consular services

Nikolay Lakhonin, Press Attaché of the Russian embassy in Washington D.C., has announced that despite the shutting of the Consulate General of Russia in San Francisco, the other Russian diplomatic missions in the US will work with the same intensity, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
The Facebook page of the Russian embassy noted that until new information comes on the shutting of the said consulate general, people wishing Russian consular services in the US can apply to any other convenient Russian consulate in the country.
The statement added that all respective documents, which previously were submitted to the Consulate General of Russia in San Francisco, have been transferred to the Russian consulate general in Seattle.