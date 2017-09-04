BRICS leaders support efforts to enhance anti-corruption cooperation

BRICS leaders support the efforts to enhance the anti-corruption cooperation, Xiamen Declaration adopted by BRICS leaders says.
“We support the strengthening of international cooperation against corruption, including through the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group, as well as on matters related to asset recovery and persons sought for corruption,” the document reads.
According to the document, corruption, including illicit money and financial flows, and ill-gotten wealth stashed in foreign jurisdictions, is a global challenge which may impact negatively on economic growth and sustainable development, Xinhua reported.