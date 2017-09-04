News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 04
USD
478.22
EUR
569.75
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
569.75
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Armenia official: Azerbaijan aims to resolve Karabakh conflict by military means
14:06, 04.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Ever since the ceasefire that was signed in 1994, the Azerbaijani side has consistently pursued an aggressive policy seeking but one objective: taking back control over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Artak Zakaryan, stated the aforementioned at a conference on Monday.

He noted that Azerbaijan continuously aggravates the situation along its line of contact with Karabakh and state border with Armenia, since 2013.

“[But] the Armenian side’s calls for the international community to react to this matter have remained unanswered, for the most part,” Zakaryan added. “At the same time, Azerbaijan continues the policy of armament (…), which proves that (…) it aims to resolve the conflict by military means.”

In the deputy defense minister’s words, Armenia, on the other hand, has adopted a policy of warding off the adversary’s aggressive activeness and deterring large-scale military actions. 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: Azerbaijan can fire shots even at OSCE monitoring mission
The Minsk Group should refrain from “toothless” and unaddressed statements…
 Canada MP: Rights of Armenian people should be protected
And we urge the international community to recognize this fact…
 Majed el-Shafie: Canada should review sale of arms, military equipment to Azerbaijan
The One Free World International human rights organization has concluded a four-day fact-finding mission to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh…
 FM Mirzoyan: Karabakh independence recognition process cannot be divided into phases
It is a process that we will continue for long years, and we are carrying out an active work in this direction…
 OSCE ambassador exposes Azerbaijan MOD lie
Kasprzyk confirmed the Armenian authorities’ statements about ceasefire violation during Thursday’s monitoring by the OSCE mission…
 Lavrov: If Western countries respected OSCE declarations, Karabakh conflict would have been settled long ago
“Unfortunately, the declarations remained on paper in the form of political promises...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news