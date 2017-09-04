Armenia official: Azerbaijan aims to resolve Karabakh conflict by military means

YEREVAN. – Ever since the ceasefire that was signed in 1994, the Azerbaijani side has consistently pursued an aggressive policy seeking but one objective: taking back control over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Artak Zakaryan, stated the aforementioned at a conference on Monday.

He noted that Azerbaijan continuously aggravates the situation along its line of contact with Karabakh and state border with Armenia, since 2013.

“[But] the Armenian side’s calls for the international community to react to this matter have remained unanswered, for the most part,” Zakaryan added. “At the same time, Azerbaijan continues the policy of armament (…), which proves that (…) it aims to resolve the conflict by military means.”

In the deputy defense minister’s words, Armenia, on the other hand, has adopted a policy of warding off the adversary’s aggressive activeness and deterring large-scale military actions.