Armenia defense minister official visit to China kicks off

On Monday morning, a delegation from Armenia—and led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan—was hosted at China Poly Group Corporation, in the Chinese capital city of Beijing.
This company—which is specialized in defense, energy, mining, real estate and culture—is one of the largest respective corporations in China, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In recent years, this company has made significant progress also in military industry.
At the talk with the management of China Poly Group Corporation, the parties lauded the relations between the Armenian and the Chinese peoples, and expressed readiness to continue the active discussions toward the prospects and opportunities for cooperation in defense sector.
Following the talks, Vigen Sargsyan toured the museum of this Chinese enterprise.