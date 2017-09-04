Armenia to take part in CIS joint military exercises in Russia

YEREVAN. – A working group from the armed forces of Armenia will participate in a regular meeting of the Air Defense Coordinating Committee of theDefense Ministers’ Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries, and which will be convened in Russia, from Monday toWednesday.
Also, the group will take part in the Combat Commonwealth 2017 shooting joint military exercises, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, a delegation from the Armenian military, and led by chief Movses Hakobyan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, on Thursday will attend thefinal active phase of the aforesaid military drills, which will be conducted in Astrakhan town.