Armenia President attends cross-stone unveiling at emergency ministry (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Monday visited the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), and attended a festive event devoted toEmergency Workers’ Day.
Also, Sargsyan presented state awards to a group of MES employees and several others for their courage, high professionalism and dedication, especially in the efforts to put out the recent major fires in the country.
Subsequently, a festive march was conducted.
In addition, a cross-stone was unveiled and consecrated outside the MES building. It is dedicated to the rescuers that have fallen during military actions and while carrying out their professional duties.
Furthermore, President Sargsyan participated in the official opening of the third MES building, which has been completely renovated, and toured this structure.