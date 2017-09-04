BRICS leaders urge to implement Paris climate deal

Leaders of BRICS support energy security and urge the countries to implement the Paris climate deal,BRICS leaders Xiamen declaration says.
“We commit to further promote green development and low-carbon economy, in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication, enhance BRICS cooperation on climate change and expand green financing. We call upon all countries to fully implement the Paris Agreement adopted under the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) including the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, and urge developed countries to provide financial, technological and capacity-building support to developing countries to enhance their capability in mitigation and adaptation,” the document reads.