Armenia official: Azerbaijan can fire shots even at OSCE monitoring mission
15:22, 04.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The OSCE Minsk Group should refrain from “toothless” and unaddressed statements.  

The Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Artak Zakaryan, told the aforementioned to reporters at a conference on Monday. He noted this reflecting on the recent announcement by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office, according to whom they were unable to know where the shots were fired from in Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush Province that borders Azerbaijan.

As per Zakaryan, however, Kasprzyk’s announcement does not question the Armenian defense ministry statement that these shots were fired from the Azerbaijani side.

When asked why Kasprzyk had made such an unaddressed announcement, the deputy minister of defense of Armenia responded as follows, in particular: “The fact remains: Azerbaijan can shoot even at the group that conducts OSCE monitoring.”

Zakaryan added that the Ministry of Defense of Armenia is concerned by the fact that Azerbaijan shoots at Armenia’s borders, including on those carrying out observation mission.  

“It would be very desirable that the OSCE Minsk Group refrain from ‘toothless’ and unaddressed statements,” he noted. “Then they [Azerbaijan] will stop firing [shots].”

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire and opened fire on August 31, during the OSCE Mission’s monitoring at Chinari village. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
