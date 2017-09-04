News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 04
USD
478.22
EUR
569.75
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
569.75
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Analyst: Armenia chose wrong civilizational vector
15:52, 04.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia has made a choice in favor of the wrong civilizational vector, said historian and analyst Areg Galstyan.

He stated the aforesaid at Monday’s discussion on the events and changes four years after Armenia’s statement on joining the Russia-led Customs Union.

In his words, Armenia needs to choose whom it is with in the 21st century, which countries it has more in common with, and who is closer to Armenia.

“Armenia isn’t going in the direction of progress, but of regress,” Galstyan added.

And reflecting on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which Armenia is expected to sign with the European Union in November in Brussels, he noted: “The question is as follows: Is there a political will to sign this document?” 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: If needed, Armenia will express view on EAEU-Turkey cooperation
Decisions in the Eurasian Economic Union are made by consensus...
 Turkey ambassador: Final decision not taken yet on joining EAEU customs area
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Turkmenistan to join Eurasian Economic Union?
According to Armenian analyst Khudaverdyan, there are solid grounds to assume that necessary respective prerequisites will be created in the near future…
 EAEU export insurance agencies sign collaboration memorandum
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Economist: Armenia will gain advantage if Turkey joins EAEU
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Mutual and foreign trade in Eurasian Union rises by 27%
The volume of exports of goods has increased by 29.6% ($ 41.6 billion)…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news