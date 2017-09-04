Armenia participates in Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference in S. Korea

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan, is taking part in the Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference (GICC) in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea.

This largest international conference, which has been organized by South Korea since 2013, is held from Monday to Wednesday this year, Press Service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. It is aimed at strengthening and expanding cooperation between the governments in the domains of infrastructure, partnership, and finance.

Among the 100 high-level officials attending the conference, there are more than 20 ministers and deputy ministers, and representatives of infrastructure programs and multilateral development banks.

Within the framework of this event, the Armenian delegation presented the infrastructure programs in the format of state-private sector.

The participating delegations will also take part in the International Union of Architects’ (UIA) 2017 Seoul World Architects Congress, and the Global Smart Cities Week.