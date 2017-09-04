France to assist illegal immigrants that were returned to Armenia

YEREVAN. – French authorities will assist the illegal immigrants that were returned to Armenia.
Gagik Yeganyan, head of the Armenian State Migration Agency, stated the aforesaid at Monday’s meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on European Integration.
He presented the Armenian-French agreement on the readmission of illegal immigrants. Armenia is preparing and signing such agreements with the European Union (EU) countries, and as a provision of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
The said Armenian-French accord specifies that these illegal immigrants be found in France, negotiations be conducted with them at their places of detention in the country, and be returned to Armenia.
Also, Yeganyan noted that the related difficulties can be avoided thanks to the generosity of the French side.
“The government of France has agreed to assist in the matter of the migrants’ reintegration [into Armenian society],” added Gagik Yeganyan.