Dollar loses value in Armenia
16:34, 04.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.22/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.23 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 569.75 (down by AMD 0.90), that of one British pound was AMD 619.20 (up by AMD 0.37), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.26 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 269.06, AMD 20,301.32 and AMD 15,359.75, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
