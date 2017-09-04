News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 04
USD
478.22
EUR
569.75
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
569.75
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
PACE President future term in office to be decided at autumn session
17:14, 04.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The matter of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Pedro Agramunt’s future term in office will be resolved at the PACE autumn session which will get underway on October 9, in Strasbourg, France.  

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Vice President Arpine Hovhannisyan, who also heads the NA delegation to PACE, on Monday told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She noted that this session’s agenda, which includes the voting on the resolution for expressing  non-confidence to Agramunt, was approved at Monday’s PACE Bureau meeting in Paris.

In her words, respective debates will take place before the voting. Subsequently, Pedro Agramunt will express his view on this matter, whereupon an open voting will be conducted; but at least 102 delegates are required for this voting. And so that this decision is adopted, two-thirds of these delegates need to vote for this document.  

On June 27, PACE adopted a resolution—by majority of votes—on making amendments to the PACE regulation, whereby the process of removing incumbent PACE President Pedro Agramunt from this office was permitted to be started. 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE chief condemns Azerbaijan news agency chief editor’s arrest
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, has made a respective statement…
 Armenian MP: Azerbaijan desperately tries to shift focus of discussions at PACE
We are ready to discuss this and have all the facts that Azerbaijan acts in the spirit of the Islamic State...
PACE Bureau rejects Azerbaijani and Turkish delegates' initiative to form new political group
The Bureau voted down the initiative with 11 votes “against” and 4 votes “for”...
 Armenia delegation: Signatures for PACE president’s dismissal are submitted to secretariat
All of Agramunt’s powers as PACE President are suspended...
 Armenia delegation: PACE president has been removed from European People’s Party group
The whole Azerbaijani lobby, however, was fighting for Agramunt and defending him…
 Armenia delegation: Signatures shall be collected to express no-confidence to PACE president
“The regulation committee on Thursday will deprive Agramunt of the opportunity to act on behalf of the Assembly,” said the head of delegation, who is elected PACE vice-president…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news