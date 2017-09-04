PACE President future term in office to be decided at autumn session

YEREVAN. – The matter of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Pedro Agramunt’s future term in office will be resolved at the PACE autumn session which will get underway on October 9, in Strasbourg, France.

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Vice President Arpine Hovhannisyan, who also heads the NA delegation to PACE, on Monday told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She noted that this session’s agenda, which includes the voting on the resolution for expressing non-confidence to Agramunt, was approved at Monday’s PACE Bureau meeting in Paris.

In her words, respective debates will take place before the voting. Subsequently, Pedro Agramunt will express his view on this matter, whereupon an open voting will be conducted; but at least 102 delegates are required for this voting. And so that this decision is adopted, two-thirds of these delegates need to vote for this document.

On June 27, PACE adopted a resolution—by majority of votes—on making amendments to the PACE regulation, whereby the process of removing incumbent PACE President Pedro Agramunt from this office was permitted to be started.