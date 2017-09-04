Armenia PM, EBRD chief discuss collaboration

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Monday received a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and led by EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti.

The PM lauded the cooperation between the Armenian government and the EBRD, and stressed that the latter’s projects are of great importance to thegovernment-launched reforms and the agenda of economic development.

Chakrabarti, for his part, highlighted the EBRD’s productive collaboration with the Armenian government, and noted that the bank wishes to see investments in more projects in Armenia. In his words, the EBRD stands ready to continue its assistance in the new projects and reforms that are planned in the country.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed the introduction of the business ombudsman’s institute and the development of corporate governance inArmenia, and implementation of the Digital Armenia agenda.