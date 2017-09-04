Police detain 17 people near Myanmar embassy in Moscow

Police detained 17 people near Myanmar’s embassy in Moscow for disorderly conduct, TASS reported quoting a law enforcement source.
"Seventeen people have been detained for various violations near Myanmar’s diplomatic mission’s building. Among them are 15 men and 2 women. All of them are natives of the North Caucasus," the source said.
Up to 25 people currently stay near the building. Police and special purpose units of the National Guard have stepped up security in the area.
On Sunday, an unauthorized rally was held outside Myanmar’s embassy in central Moscow in support of Rohingya Muslims, whom authorities of the Southeast Asian state refuse to recognize as citizens.