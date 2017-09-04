Police detain 17 people near Myanmar embassy in Moscow

Armenia PM, EBRD chief discuss collaboration

Switzerland ready to act as mediator in talks with Pyongyang

G7 leaders urge North Korea to halt nuclear program

France to assist illegal immigrants that were returned to Armenia

PACE President future term in office to be decided at autumn session

Turkey responds to Merkel and Schulz

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Merkel: Turkey should not become EU member

Armenia participates in Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference in S. Korea

Analyst: Armenia chose wrong civilizational vector

Armenia official: Azerbaijan can fire shots even at OSCE monitoring mission

MOD: Armenia did not formally say it will participate in NATO military exercises in Georgia

BRICS leaders urge to implement Paris climate deal

Armenia official: Azerbaijan aims to resolve Karabakh conflict by military means

Armenia President attends cross-stone unveiling at emergency ministry (PHOTOS)

Kate Middleton expecting third child

BRICS leaders support efforts to enhance anti-corruption cooperation

Armenia to take part in CIS joint military exercises in Russia

Armenia defense minister official visit to China kicks off

Armenia parliament foreign relations committee chief heads for Denmark

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Russia diplomatic missions in US to maintain intensity of consular services

Murder at Armenia restaurant; 1 dead, 2 injured

State of emergency declared in LA County due to forest fire

Armenia President: Ministry of Emergency Situations was instrumental in fight against recent wildfires

Custody of coordinator for EU delegation to Armenia grant programs is extended

BRICS summit kicks off in China

Armenian cultural center in Burbank serves as fire evacuation center

Vietnam delegation visits Armenia to seek investment opportunities

Archeologists “are digging out” secrets of “Armenian Stonehenge” (PHOTO)

US finance ministry to prepare new sanctions against North Korea

Merkel and Macron support tougher sanctions against North Korea

Armenia refuses to participate in NATO-led drills, defense ministry not commenting

Trump: North Korea actions hostile and dangerous to US

Trump administration dissatisfied with South Korea trade deal

Russian embassy checking reports about killing of Arsen Voskanyan in Colombia

Iran tests Bavar-373 missile defense system

Daniel Decker performs “My Artsakh” song in Stepanakert (PHOTO)

Turkey nationals crossed Armenia border hoping to get political asylum

North Korea says it successful tested hydrogen bomb

500 houses under evacuation as fire continues in LA

North Korea earthquake may be caused by nuclear tests

Thieves steal $7,000 Lego collection in Michigan

UN to vote on Mali sanctions regime

New names for new iPhones?

Colombia's ELN kills Armenian hostage

Syrian army liberates last major terrorists' resistance area in Central Syria

Los Angeles residents leave their homes because of wildfires

Car accidents in Armenia’s Yerevan and Kapan: 2 women and 1 man hospitalized

Major car accident in Armenia’s Kotayk: 7 people, including 3 children, injured (PHOTOS)

Torrential rain leaves 9 dead in China

Beijing advises Tokyo not to impose unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang

Terrorist attack on power plant leaves 15 dead in Iraq

Berlin rejects Ankara's demand to freeze Gulen assets

Armenia MP hopes Azerbaijan will be consistent in ensuring their delegation’s physical safety

Disaster risk management international exhibition kicks off in Yerevan

Armenia participates in joint military exercises in Russia (PHOTOS)

No bomb found in Armenia parliament

Canada MP: Rights of Armenian people should be protected

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,200 shots within one week

Majed el-Shafie: Canada should review sale of arms, military equipment to Azerbaijan

Young woman taken hostage in Yerevan billiard bar in satisfactory condition

Yerevan State University lecturer kidnapped outside campus

Armenia, Karabakh Presidents take part in Stepanakert march (PHOTOS)

Armenia defense minister to pay official visit to China

FM Mirzoyan: Karabakh independence recognition process cannot be divided into phases

Poland wants to build fence along Ukraine, Belarus borders

OSCE ambassador exposes Azerbaijan MOD lie

Armenia, Karabakh Presidents attend Artsakh proclamation 26th anniversary events (PHOTOS)

No bomb found yet in Armenia parliament building

Secret of Armenian identity preservation discussed at Library of Congress of US

Newspaper: Russia to sell Iskander to Azerbaijan?

Karabakh President: Civilized and progressive world will sooner or later recognize lawful resolution of Artsakh people

Armenia President: Peace-loving Karabakh is not only combat-ready, but viable and competitive

Trump plans to nominate new NASA chief

Fatal traffic accident in downtown Yerevan

White House: All options to resolve N. Korea matter are on table

Bomb alert at Armenia parliament building

CEO of VST Enterprises: We expect to employ at least 25 IT sales specialists in Armenia

US security services to search Russian consulate in San Francisco

Car accident in Armenia’s Lori: 81-year-old man dead (PHOTOS)

Facebook to help correct skewed 360-degree photos

Merkel: Germany may rethink Turkey ties after two more Germans detained

First-grader attends classroom named after his father, Armenian serviceman, killed by Azerbaijanis

Armenia and Karabakh presidents attend premiere of “Sasuntsi David” opera in Shoushi

Syrian Democratic Forces seize Raqqa’s Old City from ISIS

Karabakh soldier awarded posthumously

Armenia and Karabakh presidents visit new wine factory in Askeran region

McCain: Trump is poorly informed and impulsive

EU-Ukraine Association Agreement fully enters into force

UK and Japan seek trade agreement straight after Brexit

Armenia first deputy defense minister visits Karabakh Defense Army

Lavrov: If Western countries respected OSCE declarations, Karabakh conflict would have been settled long ago

Babloyan: Iraq is closest Arab country to Armenia

Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Uzbekistan president

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Armenia President attends highway opening ceremony in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Tourist injured in Egypt attack to be transported back to Armenia

Karabakh army soldier killed in landmine explosion