Colonel: Karabakh army purchases new types of weapons
19:07, 04.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The armed forces of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic recorded significant success in purchasing new military equipment, Colonel of Karabakh army Viktor Arustamyan told reporters.

Due to the extra budgetary funds provided by the president and the government of Karabakh, the military industry has been seriously developing.

“I really can not disclose information of the kinds of weapons we have at the moment, but I will say that these are quite serious types of weapons that are produced here,” he explained.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
