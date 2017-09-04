Armenian police search apartment of hostage-taker, find cartridge

YEREVAN. – Police found clip from the gun loaded with three cartridges in the rented apartment of Gor Hakobyan, a man who took a hostage in Yerevan billiard bar last week, adviser to the head of Armenia’s investigation committee Sona Truzyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Police searched the apartment and vehicle of Gor Hakobyan who was neutralized with a sniper shot after taking a 23-year-old woman hostage. A cartridge was also found in the vehicle.

According to preliminary reports, Gor Hakobyan moved to U.S. with his family back in 1997. In 2008 he got Armenian citizenship.

The young woman was transported to Erebuni medical center. Aside from scratches and bruises, however, her wrist was broken.