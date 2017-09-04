Armenia president receives EBRD delegation (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, received the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) headed by EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti.
The President of Armenia said he highly appreciates the EBRD's long-term effective cooperation with Armenia, as well as bank’s support for the development of the Armenian economy and implementation of reforms.
The interlocutors shared the view that the cooperation between Armenia and the EBRD is of a strategic nature. They also congratulated each other on the 25th anniversary of Armenia's membership in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, president’s press office reported.
In turn, Suma Chakrabarti confirmed the readiness of the EBRD to continue supporting Armenia, stressing that the country's economic policy and the implemented reforms correspond to the programs of the bank.
The sides discussed the cooperation of the EBRD with Armenia on forthcoming projects, priorities, as well as the potential of Armenia's economic development.