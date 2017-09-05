News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 05
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Deputy PM: Eurasian integration contributed to Armenia exports
09:34, 05.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Eurasian integration has helped Armenia increase exports and cooperation with foreign markets.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, Vache Gabrielyan, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We see positive trends,” he noted. “We held a huge conference in July, with participation by our partners from the other EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] republics, for a more thorough discussion. There we discussed both the accomplishments and the expectations. There are still many things to do, albeit the general trends are positive.”

Gabrielyan added that the single Eurasian markets are developing in accordance with the pre-defined schedule, and without deviations.

And so, a single EAEU electricity market will be formed by the year 2019, and a similar oil and natural gas market—by 2025.

On September 3, 2013, President Serzh Sargsyan had announced that Armenia intended to join the Customs Union—the current EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: Armenia chose wrong civilizational vector
In connection with its joining the Russia-led Customs Union…
 Minister: If needed, Armenia will express view on EAEU-Turkey cooperation
Decisions in the Eurasian Economic Union are made by consensus...
 Turkey ambassador: Final decision not taken yet on joining EAEU customs area
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Turkmenistan to join Eurasian Economic Union?
According to Armenian analyst Khudaverdyan, there are solid grounds to assume that necessary respective prerequisites will be created in the near future…
 EAEU export insurance agencies sign collaboration memorandum
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Economist: Armenia will gain advantage if Turkey joins EAEU
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news