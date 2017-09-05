Deputy PM: Eurasian integration contributed to Armenia exports

YEREVAN. – Eurasian integration has helped Armenia increase exports and cooperation with foreign markets.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, Vache Gabrielyan, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We see positive trends,” he noted. “We held a huge conference in July, with participation by our partners from the other EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] republics, for a more thorough discussion. There we discussed both the accomplishments and the expectations. There are still many things to do, albeit the general trends are positive.”

Gabrielyan added that the single Eurasian markets are developing in accordance with the pre-defined schedule, and without deviations.

And so, a single EAEU electricity market will be formed by the year 2019, and a similar oil and natural gas market—by 2025.

On September 3, 2013, President Serzh Sargsyan had announced that Armenia intended to join the Customs Union—the current EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.