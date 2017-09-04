Russia and South Korea presidents condemn North Korea’s latest missile launch

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Kremlin reported.
Discussing the situation on the Korean Peninsula following the nuclear test carried out by the North Korea on September 3, the two presidents firmly condemned Pyongyang’s actions, which are in flagrant violation of the corresponding UN Security Council resolutions, undermining the global non-proliferation regime, and creating a serious threat to peace and security in the region.
Putin stressed that this extremely complex situation can be resolved exclusively through a renewal of negotiations and the active use of political and diplomatic measures.
The two presidents will continue their exchange of views on this matter during their meeting on September 6 at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.