Tuesday
September 05
UN General Assembly 72nd session to kick off September 12 in NY
10:27, 05.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The 72nd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly will get underway on September 12, at the UN Headquarters in New York City, reported the United Nations Radio. 

The annual general debates this year will begin on September 19 and continue until September 25. The heads of states and governments as well as some other representatives of the UN member countries will partake in these discussions. 

Since a large number of world leaders are present those days at the UN Headquarters, several important events are organized there, and the countries organize bilateral talks.

Հայերեն and Русский
