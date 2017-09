YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Times) newspaper of Armenia has learned that Georgian authorities persistently refuse to the give the agrément for the appointment of Caucasus Institute Deputy Director, political scientist Sergey Minasyan, as Armenia’s ambassador to Georgia, and basically declare that he is persona non grata to them.

“The authorities of Georgia have serious doubts that he will not represent Armenia, but Russia, [in their country]” added Zhamanak.