Armenia tourist injured in Egypt attack is transported back to homeland

YEREVAN. – The Armenian citizen, who was injured in the July 14 attack in Hurghada, Egypt, has successfully returned to Armenia to continue treatment.
Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, wrote about the abovementioned on his Twitter account.
As reported earlier, Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Armen Melkonian, recently informed that the woman was recovering, and that Egyptian specialists already considered it possible that she be transferred to Armenia in the coming days.
On August 3, Professor Artak Hovhannisyan was sent to the Egyptian capital city of Cairo, at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, to get familiarized with this injured woman’s condition and render medical assistance to her, if needed.
And on August 9, this patient’s condition approved, and she was transferred from the intensive care unit to a ward in a Cairo hospital.
One of the two Armenian citizens, who were taken to a hospital in Cairo after being attacked on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, was discharged from the hospital, whereas the other remained there and was still recovering.
On July 14, 28-year-old Abdel-Rahman Shaaban attacked tourists with a knife on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada. As a result, two German tourists were killed and four others—Armenian, Czech, and Russian citizens—were injured.