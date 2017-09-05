News
Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 25.4 % in January-August
11:47, 05.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Passenger traffic at the two international airports of Armenia—Zvartnots of capital city Yerevan and Shirak of Gyumri town—was 1,667,173 people, from January to August, which is 25.4 percent more than the same months of the previous year.

In addition, cargo transportation at Zvartnots totaled 14,985 tons between January and August 2017, and this is 54 percent more than the same period of the year past, the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, flight departures and arrivals at these two international airports of Armenia have increased by 22.1 percent, from January and August of the current year, as compared with the same months of last year.

