Iran official to Armenia emergency minister: Our countries are subject to mainly same disasters

Armenia MOD, China company discuss cooperation in defense sector

Dollar rises slightly, euro continues to weaken in Armenia

Xu Qiliang: Armenia is reliable and sincere friend and partner to China

Armenia first attorney general dies aged 91

Parliament readies for special session on Karabakh President assuming office

Syrian army breaks ISIS siege on Deir Ez-Zor

Armenia to join ATA Carnet Convention

Ucom launches innovative office enabling subscribers to forget about roaming in Armenia and Russia

The Guardian: Revelation of Azerbaijan's money laundering to shake up PACE

Armenia MP at EPP Political Assembly, reflects on Azerbaijan money-laundering corruption scandal

Tragic car crash in Yerevan, 11-year-old girl killed (PHOTOS)

Firefighting still in progress at Armenia village forest (PHOTOS)

Armenia is 29th in the list of world's most welcoming countries

Karabakh President, philanthropist discuss implementation of various projects

Armenia to join CIS government procurement agreement

Armenia defense minister delivers lecture at National Defence Academy of China

Yerevan to host 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference

Azerbaijan’s ruling elite laundered almost $3 billion

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 25.4 % in January-August

US teen sets new Rubik’s Cube world record

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Armenia tourist injured in Egypt attack is transported back to homeland

Newspaper: Georgia opposes Armenia political scientist’s appointment as ambassador

Fire nearby Armenia village continues (PHOTOS)

UN General Assembly 72nd session to kick off September 12 in NY

Deputy PM: Eurasian integration contributed to Armenia exports

Russia and South Korea presidents condemn North Korea’s latest missile launch

US urges UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea

China to provide 10 million yuan assistance to Armenia

Armenian police search apartment of hostage-taker, find cartridge

Armenia president receives EBRD delegation (PHOTO)

Erdogan discusses Myanmar crisis with leaders of 20 Islamic states

Araratbank to get local currency loans from EBRD to support SMEs and female entrepreneurs

Nearly 90,000 Rohingya people flee Myanmar violence in 10 days

EU leaders may discuss suspension of Turkey's accession talks in October

Colonel: Karabakh army purchases new types of weapons

Police detain 17 people near Myanmar embassy in Moscow

Armenia PM, EBRD chief discuss collaboration

Switzerland ready to act as mediator in talks with Pyongyang

G7 leaders urge North Korea to halt nuclear program

France to assist illegal immigrants that were returned to Armenia

PACE President future term in office to be decided at autumn session

Turkey responds to Merkel and Schulz

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Merkel: Turkey should not become EU member

Armenia participates in Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference in S. Korea

Analyst: Armenia chose wrong civilizational vector

Armenia official: Azerbaijan can fire shots even at OSCE monitoring mission

MOD: Armenia did not formally say it will participate in NATO military exercises in Georgia

BRICS leaders urge to implement Paris climate deal

Armenia official: Azerbaijan aims to resolve Karabakh conflict by military means

Armenia President attends cross-stone unveiling at emergency ministry (PHOTOS)

Kate Middleton expecting third child

BRICS leaders support efforts to enhance anti-corruption cooperation

Armenia to take part in CIS joint military exercises in Russia

Armenia defense minister official visit to China kicks off

Armenia parliament foreign relations committee chief heads for Denmark

Russia diplomatic missions in US to maintain intensity of consular services

Murder at Armenia restaurant; 1 dead, 2 injured

State of emergency declared in LA County due to forest fire

Armenia President: Ministry of Emergency Situations was instrumental in fight against recent wildfires

Custody of coordinator for EU delegation to Armenia grant programs is extended

BRICS summit kicks off in China

Armenian cultural center in Burbank serves as fire evacuation center

Vietnam delegation visits Armenia to seek investment opportunities

Archeologists “are digging out” secrets of “Armenian Stonehenge” (PHOTO)

US finance ministry to prepare new sanctions against North Korea

Merkel and Macron support tougher sanctions against North Korea

Armenia refuses to participate in NATO-led drills, defense ministry not commenting

Trump: North Korea actions hostile and dangerous to US

Trump administration dissatisfied with South Korea trade deal

Russian embassy checking reports about killing of Arsen Voskanyan in Colombia

Iran tests Bavar-373 missile defense system

Daniel Decker performs “My Artsakh” song in Stepanakert (PHOTO)

Turkey nationals crossed Armenia border hoping to get political asylum

North Korea says it successful tested hydrogen bomb

500 houses under evacuation as fire continues in LA

North Korea earthquake may be caused by nuclear tests

Thieves steal $7,000 Lego collection in Michigan

UN to vote on Mali sanctions regime

New names for new iPhones?

Colombia's ELN kills Armenian hostage

Syrian army liberates last major terrorists' resistance area in Central Syria

Los Angeles residents leave their homes because of wildfires

Car accidents in Armenia’s Yerevan and Kapan: 2 women and 1 man hospitalized

Major car accident in Armenia’s Kotayk: 7 people, including 3 children, injured (PHOTOS)

Torrential rain leaves 9 dead in China

Beijing advises Tokyo not to impose unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang

Terrorist attack on power plant leaves 15 dead in Iraq

Berlin rejects Ankara's demand to freeze Gulen assets

Armenia MP hopes Azerbaijan will be consistent in ensuring their delegation’s physical safety

Disaster risk management international exhibition kicks off in Yerevan

Armenia participates in joint military exercises in Russia (PHOTOS)

No bomb found in Armenia parliament

Canada MP: Rights of Armenian people should be protected

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,200 shots within one week

Majed el-Shafie: Canada should review sale of arms, military equipment to Azerbaijan

Young woman taken hostage in Yerevan billiard bar in satisfactory condition