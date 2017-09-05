News
Yerevan to host 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference
13:01, 05.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference, entitled “Mutual Trust, Unity and Accountability,” will be convened from September 18 to 20, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan stated about the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

In her words, this event is expected to be held on the threshold of the anniversary of the May victories in the heroic battles that were fought, the centennial of the proclamation of the First Republic of Armenia, and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan.

“Leaders, representatives of pan-Armenian educational and religious organizations were invited to the conference,” Hakobyan noted. “[A total of] 1,400 Diaspora Armenians from 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference.”  

The minister added that 92 journalists will cover this event.

Also, Hranush Hakobyan informed that the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference will comprise three plenary sessions, and sixteen sessions according to sections.

