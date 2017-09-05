News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 05
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Armenia to join CIS government procurement agreement
13:51, 05.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia will join the agreement on government procurement within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

On Tuesday, the protocol on the peculiarities and procedures of government procurement in the CIS territory received a positive conclusion by the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Under this agreement, the CIS member countries—including Armenia—will have to eliminate obstacles before one another in national state contests, or, in extreme cases, not to make these obstacles disproportionate.

At the meeting of the aforesaid parliamentary committee, Deputy Minister of Finance Karen Tamazyan noted that Armenia is already a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Government Procurement, and it already has introduced many respective procedures envisaged by international standards.

“Because of this, we [Armenia] will not have to change our rules a lot,” he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Russia’s Putin sanctions signing of CIS agreement on fight against cybercrime
Armenia is also a member country in the Commonwealth of Independent States…
 Expert: Armenia ranks first among CIS countries according to struggle against trafficking
“As compared to the first years of our independence, the number of trafficking victims has significantly reduced..."
 More than 7,000 CIS citizens wanted for terrorist crimes
More than 2,000 of them are mercenaries...
Ambassador: Tajik-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission held session after 12-year break
Tajikistan is interested in both the membership experience of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan in the Eurasian Union and the main problems...
 Flight security discussed at Administrative Complex of Armenian MOD
The event was attended by the representatives of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers...
 Representatives of armed forces of CIS member states arrive in Armenia
The representatives of CIS member states armed forces and Secretariat of Council of CIS defense ministries have arrived in Armenia to attend the session...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news