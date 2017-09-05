Armenia to join CIS government procurement agreement

YEREVAN. – Armenia will join the agreement on government procurement within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

On Tuesday, the protocol on the peculiarities and procedures of government procurement in the CIS territory received a positive conclusion by the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Under this agreement, the CIS member countries—including Armenia—will have to eliminate obstacles before one another in national state contests, or, in extreme cases, not to make these obstacles disproportionate.

At the meeting of the aforesaid parliamentary committee, Deputy Minister of Finance Karen Tamazyan noted that Armenia is already a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Government Procurement, and it already has introduced many respective procedures envisaged by international standards.

“Because of this, we [Armenia] will not have to change our rules a lot,” he added.