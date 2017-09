YEREVAN. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received philanthropist Artur Varzhapetyan.

They discussed the implementation of various projects in Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, Sahakyan and Varzhapetyan partook at the handing ceremony of the vehicles which the philanthropist has donated to several state agencies of Artsakh.