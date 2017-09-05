Parliament readies for special session on Karabakh President assuming office

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh National Assembly (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR NA), Ashot Ghulyan, on Tuesday held a working consultation with the heads of the standing committees and factions of the parliament.

Ghulyan presented the forthcoming parliamentary activities, the NKR NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In particular, he reflected on the special session to be convened and devoted to the assumption of the office of the President of Artsakh.

The NKR parliament speaker’s respective statement notes that this special session will be convened on Thursday.