News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 05
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Parliament readies for special session on Karabakh President assuming office
16:06, 05.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh National Assembly (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR NA), Ashot Ghulyan, on Tuesday held a working consultation with the heads of the standing committees and factions of the parliament.

Ghulyan presented the forthcoming parliamentary activities, the NKR NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In particular, he reflected on the special session to be convened and devoted to the assumption of the office of the President of Artsakh.

The NKR parliament speaker’s respective statement notes that this special session will be convened on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President, philanthropist discuss implementation of various projects
Bako Sahakyan received Artur Varzhapetyan…
 Armenia, Karabakh Presidents take part in Stepanakert march (PHOTOS)
Within the framework of the festivities devoted to the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic…
 Armenia, Karabakh Presidents attend Artsakh proclamation 26th anniversary events (PHOTOS)
The visited the capital city Stepanakert Memorial, and laid wreaths and flowers…
 Armenia and Karabakh presidents attend premiere of “Sasuntsi David” opera in Shoushi
Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan and his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on Friday attended Haro Stepanyan’s “Sasuntsi David” opera…
 Armenia and Karabakh presidents visit new wine factory in Askeran region
President Sahakyan considered important the founding and operation of such productions from the viewpoint of stimulating agriculture…
 Armenia first deputy defense minister visits Karabakh Defense Army
The visit took place within the program of military cooperation and coordination of actions between Armenia and Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news