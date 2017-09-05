Firefighting still in progress at Armenia village forest (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 1pm, firefighting efforts at the forest of Byurakan village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province is in progress at four sections.

The respective activities are carried out with fire trucks and small portable water devices, alike, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, 80 hectares of land has burned down as a result of this fire that started Monday on the mountain contiguous to Byurakan.

On Tuesday at 6:20am, a reconnaissance flight was conducted with a helicopter from the Ministry of Defense. As a result, the major spots of this fire and the paths of their spreading were determined.

In addition, rescue landing-forces were dropped to the more hazardous areas, with a helicopter; their task is to localize and extinguish the fire spots.

Fortunately, there are roads and passages in the area, and they help the firefighting efforts.

The fire, however, poses no threat to nearby settlements.