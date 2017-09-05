News
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia to join ATA Carnet Convention
15:41, 05.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia will be joining the ATA Carnet Convention, which permits the tax- and duty-free temporary export and import of goods.

The respective ratification draft was approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.

State Revenue Committee Deputy Chairman Vakhtang Mirumyan noted that the participants in this agreement issue the ATA Carnet—a temporary import document—to their automotive carriers, and it replaces all accompanying documents.

The World Customs Organization and the International Chamber of Commerce manage the distribution of the ATA Carnet. Armenia’s corresponding organization can be accredited to them and, subsequently, it can start distributing this document in the country.

